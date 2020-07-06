Mini Cooper To Get PHEV Option?

Mini has already dipped their toes into the EV pool and it looks like we might see more from them soon with a possible Cooper S PHEV.

The vehicle will be getting an updated and the latest prototype of the vehicle showed that vehicle might get some exterior upgrades but on top of that, a plug-in hybrid powertrain as well. The prototype was seen with a “E-FZG” sticker in the front suggesting that it might have combustion and electric engine.

What we want to know now is if the Mini Cooper S will only be offered as a hybrid or will there be other engine options to choose from. The hybrid model could be fitted with the 1.5 liters turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that will be paired with an electric motor.

The Mini Cooper will continue to come in to compete with models like the Audi A1, Ford Fiesta and Renault Clio.