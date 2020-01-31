Mitsubishi Not To Blame For Diesel Engine Fraud?

Mitsubishi is currently being investigated after it was revealed that the engine on their diesel models might have been fitted with illegal software to allow it to past emission tests.

The investigation focuses on the Euro 5b 2.2 liter diesel engine and the Euro 6b 2.2 liters and 1.6 diesel engine that was said to be fitted with a defeat device that was made to fool the test by emitting NOx levels that match the bench test.

Mitsubishi has now responded saying that the engines were manufactured and supplied by PSA Group suggesting that they did not do any tampering with the engines

Mitsubishi will also be conducting investigations of their own and we will have to wait and see what all these investigation results will be.