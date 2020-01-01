Mitsubishi Outlander: Sharing Is Caring

Things have been pretty quiet on the side of the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander but new details are trickling in now.

According to Automotive News, Bernard Loire, the Mitsubishi Europe President ahs just confirmed that a redesigned Mitsubishi Outlander will be arriving in the second half of 2020. There is not a whole lot of details right now but it was added that it will be riding on a platform from Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

There were speculations that it could be the same platform that the Nissan Rogue is riding on right now since both models are pretty close in size. In terms of design, it will be based on the Engelberg Tourer concept.

No word on what engine they will be offering under the hood.