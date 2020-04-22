Monopoly Plus Offered For Free On Uplay

If you are looking for a game to pass time this week, you can try out Monopoly Plus as Ubisoft is offering it for free.

We all know what Monopoly is so there is no need to explain what the game is about. The benefit of playing it on PC instead of the physical version is the animation and the unique 3D living boards.

Ubisoft has continued to offer free games to their users during this Stay-At-Home period to encourage them to stay indoor to help flatten the curve. So far, we have seen games like Might & Magic Chess Royal and Rabbids Coding being offered for free. Games like Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 and Trials Rising are also being offered for free.

Others including Sony, Epic and Steam have also been offering up free games for weeks now so if you are looking for something to kill time, check those out as well.