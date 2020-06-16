Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Fourth Title Update Coming Soon

Capcom announced a few months ago that the fourth title update for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne would be delayed indefinitely because of the difficulties that they have to face during the pandemic but it looks like they now gave a release window for the update.

The update was announced on their Twitter page explaining that with the state of emergency being lifted in Japan, their team can start working on the update once more and that they are aiming to release it in July 2020.

They do not have a specific date yet but promised that they will keep their fans posted on a new date. The update was supposed to come with Alatreon, the black dragon but we will have to wait and see what else is in store for us.

The latest update for the game also increased the drop rates of materials for the two Event Quest.