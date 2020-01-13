Monster Hunter World Players Missing Their Saves

PC players will finally be getting their hands on the new Monster Hunter: World’s DLC but it looks like some people might have to wait longer than others as it was reported that some players had some issue with the game since the DLC arrive.

According to some of the players, when the game opens and performs the save file check, they will see an error message that tells them that there is no compatible save found and that the game will create a new save to overwrite the previous file.

Since the issue was revealed, it was reported that some people actually got to recover their files with a community-created save transfer tool but hopefully the developer can make that happen for all.

There is also an issue with the Iceborn frame rate which the developer is already looking into.