Monster Hunter World’s Iceborne Update Will Come With New Monster

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne developer has shone some light on the new title update happening in May.

One of the most exciting parts of the update will be the new monster that the developers will be adding to the game. It was revealed that players will be facing a new powerful and fierce dragon named Alatreon.

According to the description, the dragon is an elemental unstable Elder Dragon that had appeared in previous games. From what we have seen so far, the dragon will be able to use a few elements but it will be interesting to see if any of those changes when it comes to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne.

The update which will be arriving in May will be the last update in the Monster Hunter World roadmap. We do not know what comes after that so hopefully, the developers will have more to announce soon.