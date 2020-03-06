More Half-Life Coming In The Future

After many years of not getting any Half-Life games, it looks like Valve is finally ready to dive back in once more.

The highly anticipated VR Half-Life: Alyx will be arriving in a few week’s time and according to Valve, that might not be the end of Half-Life. According to Robin Walker, Alyx has reintroduced the franchise to the developers and he is hoping that this would mean more Half-Life game in the future.

As for whether this new Half-Life game will help answer some of the Half-Life Episode 2 questions, he did not give out a clear answer but did suggest that it will be good if players go in with some idea of what happens in Episode 2.

Half-Life: Alyx will be released on the 23rd of March.