More Pickups Coming From General Motors

GM has already announced that they will be working on a new Hummer EV model but that is not all they are working on right now as the automaker reveal that they will be working on additional pickup trucks in the near future.

According to GM, more models with multiple variants are in the works and that there will be something for everyone but they did not elaborate on what the vehicles will be offering, the size or the specs.

They did say that there will be 1 motor, 2 motor and 3 motor versions with the three motor versions probably coming with a 1000hp engine and will have about 11.500 lb-ft of torque to offer and will only need 3 seconds to go from 0-60mph.

As for the upcoming Hummer EV, the vehicle will be unveiled in May and should be heading into production next year.