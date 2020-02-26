Morgan Heads To Geneva With New Manual Vehicle

Another automaker that we will be seeing at the Geneva Motor Show this year will be Morgan who has now started teasing the model that they will be showing off this year.

The vehicle was hidden underneath a thin dark sheet but we can still see its headlights peering through the cloth. It is said that this model will come fitted with a four-cylinder engine that will be mated to a manual transmission and that it will come riding on their new aluminum platform.

The new CX-Generation platform is said to have better torsional rigidity and better crash structure compared to the platform they had in the past. The engine we will be seeing here is the 3.0 liter turbocharged six-cylinder inline-six engine from BMW that will be offering 335hp and 369lb ft of torque.

More details will be revealed next week.