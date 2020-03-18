Moving Out: One For Those Looking For Some Overcooked Like Fun

If you enjoyed Overcooked, well, the new upcoming game could be the one for you as well. Called Moving Out, the game is similar to Overcooked in a sense that friends can work together to get something done but instead of cooking, players will have to move furniture now.

While the game will not be released now, the free demo is available on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store now. It will also be on the Nintendo eShop.

Developed by SMG Studios, the game will also be getting a pre-order bonus. For those that pre-orders the game will get the Employee of the Month pack which will come with an Australian character called Bruce the Koala, Professor Inkle, Sprinkles and Dials.

You can play with up to three friends where you would try to move objects from the building to the truck with some object needing two people to move. There is also an Assist option for those that would prefer a more easy time.

Moving Out will officially launched on the 24th of April.