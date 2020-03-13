NBA 2K20 Affected By NBA Shutdown

The last thing that people would think would be affected by the announcement that the NBA season will be put on hold is the game NBA 2K20 but it looks like that is what is happening now.

The game NBA 2K20 comes with a MyLeague mode that will allow players to build a career based on the current season and stats of NBA but that requires the game to pull from official schedule and station online. With the season not hated, the game will not be able to simulate results since there is no new data.

We do not know how the developer will be addressing this issue at this point but happening we will get an update from them soon.

A few major gaming events have also been canceled due to concerns over the Covid-19 epidemic. E3 organizers have recently announced that they will be canceling E3 2020 as well.