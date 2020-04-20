New Ford Mustang Will See Hybrid V8

The 2022 Ford Mustang will be coming in with a hybrid powertrain. Here is what we know about the upcoming model so far.

The updated Ford Mustang will come in to join the upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E model which should be arriving this year. With Ford looking to take EV more seriously, they are also looking to turn their iconic Ford Mustang into a hybrid model.

The original plan was to give the Mustang an update and the updated model was going to arrive around this time but Ford later changed to their direction to focus on the Mustang Mach-E model and now. The previous patent showed that the vehicle was supposed to be fitted with a twin-motor drive system with the images showing an eight-cylinder engine.

It is believed that the 2020 model will now come with an electric motor powering the front axle. As for whether Ford is looking to also offer a smaller engine option along with the V8, we will have to wait and see.