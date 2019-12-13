New Game From PUBG Creator Announced?

Brendan Greene, the creator behind popular game PUBG left the team and went to Amsterdam to work with the special project division and it might have seen what the new game is at The Game Awards this week.

Playerunknown Production revealed a new game during the event called “Prologue”. The teaser trailer did not show much of the game but we did get to see some of the environment which looks amazing.

On their website, it was revealed that the game will give players some unique and memorable experience every time they play the game but that is all they have to give us at this point.

Hopefully we will get some new information soon. While we wait, check out the new teaser trailer below.