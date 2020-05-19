New Super Lucky’s Tale To Arrive For PS4 & Xbox One

Switch players got the updated version of Super Lucky’s Tale called New Super Lucky’s Tale and now the other consoles will also be getting the new version as well for the first time.

The announcement was made on Twitter along with the explanation that even if you already own the original Super Lucky’s Tale on the Xbox One, you will have to but the new version and can’t just update the game for free as quite a bit have been changed and it is more like a new game now.

The developer explained that the game was build from the ground up and the new version will come with new levels and expanded story, updated controls, and more.

While the game has been announced for both the Xbox One and PS4, no release date was given so we will just have to wait and see.