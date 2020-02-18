Next-Gen 2022 Range Rover Sport Spotted Out In The Open

The current Range Rover Sport has been around for some time now but luckily, the automaker has decided to give it a much-needed successor.

The upcoming model was spotted while it was out getting tested alongside the BMW X5 and Audi Q7. The vehicle was pretty heavily covered so a lot of the design details are still a mystery now but we sure can make out the square profile that the vehicle is known more and the prominent front end.

According to the spies, it sounded like the vehicle could be powered by a V8 engine but we won’t know for sure until the automaker announces something.

The new Range Rover Sport is said to be riding on the MLA platform by JLR. We should be seeing the all-new Range Rover Sport at the end of next year or maybe early 2022.