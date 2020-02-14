Next-Gen Audi R8 Can’t Run From Hybrid

While fans fo the Audi R8 has been hoping that it would stay away from hybrid, there is no denying that that day will eventually come and it looks like it might be sooner than we think.

Top Gear reported that the next-gen Audi R8 will be coming in with a hybrid powertrain. According to the report, Audi have not come out with a decision yet but added that they will have to meet the new regulations worldwide and that means the vehicle will need to have some electrification.

However, Audi made it clear that racing will still be their main focus here and that they will continue to work towards giving their customers the best driving experience they can.

It is believed that at the end of the day, Audi will keep their V10 engine but also give the vehicle some electrification. What do you think?