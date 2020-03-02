Next-Gen Jeep Grand Cherokee Will Take The Stage This Year

It is no secret that Jeep is working on a next-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee model but what the fans wanted to know is when we will get to see this next-gen model.

Well, luckily the wait is not that far off as it was reported that the next-gen Jeep Grand Cherokee will be unveiled this year. The vehicle has been spotted getting tested out in the open a few times now but it was heavily covered so most of the details are hidden.

What we can make out is the proportions and dimensions which seem to be pretty close to what the current model is offering. We should also see a three-row model coming in the near future.

The previous leak also suggests that it will come powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-four with eTorque mild hybrid technology and a new straight-six. Some believe the Grand Cherokee will be at the New York Auto Show but we will have to wait and see.