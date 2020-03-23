Next-Gen Nissan Z Logo Revealed?

There was some talk about the upcoming Nissan Z model. previously leak and rumor suggest that Nissan will be bringing back their Heritage design for the next-gen model and now it looks like we might have a look at how the logo will look as well.

Motor Trend revealed that Nissan has filed trademarks for the Nissan Z logo and many believe that this could be what we will be seeing on the Nissan Z model when it finally arrives. The filing was made on the 12 of March so it was very recent.

The logo does remind us of the 240z logo so if Nissan is looking to bring us back in time, this would the right way to do it. As for what is under the hood, there have been reports about the vehicle possibly being fitted with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that could be fitted with a manual transmission.

No word on when it will arrive but some people believe we will be seeing in in two years.