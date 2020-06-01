Next-Gen Nissan Z Teased In New Video

After all the rumors and speculations, Nissan finally confirms that they are working on a new Z model in their latest video.

In the newly releases video, we got to see the Nissan Z car for the first time. While most of the details were still hidden, it does confirm the fact that the vehicle will be fitted with a retro-styled coupe design.

When Nissan borough out the Cripz concept a few years ago, fans were worried that that was Nissan’s way of informing them that the Nissan Z might be turned into a crossover model but Nissan showed their fans that they are still committed to the Nissan Z model with this video.

There is still a lot that we do not know about the Nissan Z right now but at least we did get to see the new LED headlights, sculpted rear wheel arches, fast-sloping roofline, and more.

It is believed that sales of the new Nissan Z will start in 2021.