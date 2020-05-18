Next-Gen Range Rover Spotted On The Road

Land Rover is working on a fifth-generation Range Rover model right now and the vehicle was spotted getting tested out on the road. Here is what we could pick up.

The vehicle was heavily covered in camo stickers but we do get to see some of the details like the shoulder line, wider wheel arches, and more. We can also see that the next-gen Range Rover will also be getting the classic door handles instead of the one we saw on the Velar.

In the back, the vehicle will be getting the split-tailgate design. What we can also see is the quad tailpipes as well. The updated model will be coming in to replace the current Range Rover which has been around for 8 years now.

The next-gen Range Rover will be riding on the MLA platform which will allow them to have more freedom when it comes to the engine options.