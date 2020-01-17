Next-Gen Volkswagen Golf GTi Heads To Geneva

Volkswagen will be heading to Geneva this year as the automaker confirmed that they will be showing off their eight-gen Volkswagen Golf GTi at the end.

The GTi will be build based on the new Golf. From what we have been seeing so far, Volkswagen will be staying away from vents and wings this time but will bring in the twin exhaust tips, alloy wheels, plaid upholstery and more.

Powering it will be a hybrid powertrain consisting of a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The engine is also expected to be mated to a six-speed manual transmission with the dual-clutch automatic being offered as an option.

The Geneva Motor Show will be starting on the 3rd of March this year. Volkswagen has also announced that they are looking to introduce 34 new models this year with the Golf GTI being one of them.