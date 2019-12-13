Next-Gen Xbox Not Scarlett, New Name Announced

All the while, we have been calling the next-gen Xbox console the Xbox Scarlett mainly because Microsoft is calling it the Project Scarlett but it looks like Microsoft might have already settled on a name for their console and it is far from what we expect.

According to Microsoft, no matter what they call their Xbox console, at the end of the day, people will still refer to it as the Xbox as it is because of this that they have decided to just call the next-gen console the Xbox.

The new console will be able to play games from the previous three generations thanks to backward compatibility and it will also support accessories from past consoles including controllers.

The new Series X controller will also work on PC and Xbox One.