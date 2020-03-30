Nier: Automata Xbox Game Pass Owners Can Test It Out

Xbox Game Pass holder looking to give Nier: Automata a try will be able to do so soon as it was announced that the game will be heading to the subscription service soon.

The Become As God’s edition of the game will be coming with all the DLC is has now. Sadly, this means that PC players will not be able to try out the game for now.

Besides announcing this, it was also revealed that a Nier remake called Nier Replicant Ver. 1.22474487139 will be happening. The remake will be based on the PS3 version of the game from Japan which is a different version than what the West got later on.

Xbox Game Pass holders have been able to enjoy a few interesting titles in the past including Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Yakuza O and more.