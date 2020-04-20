Nier: Reincarnation New Trailer Show Off Gameplay

If you have ever wondered how Nier: Reincarnation will look like when it arrives, well, the developer has now released a new video showing that off.

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Nier series, Square Enix has released the first gameplay video for their upcoming Nier: Reincarnation, the mobile version of the game. From what we have been seeing so far, the game will retain its depressive and sullen tone.

The new teaser showed off the basic movement of the game. We got to see the young woman that is moving through a series of ruins with a companion behind her. The companion seems to be wearing a sheet.

So far, the story of the new game is still a mystery right now but there were hints that we might see characters from previous games. The new Nier game will be developed by Applibot and not Platinum Games and will be released on iOS and Android.