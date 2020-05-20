Ninjala Will Have Second Beta Test Before This Month Ends

There will be another beta testing for the upcoming Switch game Ninjala as the developer GungHo Online has revealed.

The first beta for the game was released back in April as the game was supposed to arrive in May but the game was pushed back to June and now we will be seeing another beta in May.

The multiplayer brawler game have often been compared to Splatoon because of its graphics and it will come as a Nintendo Switch exclusive game. Depending on your region, the beta dates would be different.

Those living in North America will get the beta on the 31st of May from 12 pm to 10 pm PDT while those the Europe will have to wait until the 31st of May from 12 PM to 10OM CEST or 11 AM to 9 PM BST. Japan will get a shorter beta on the 30th of May and another longer beta on the 31st of May.