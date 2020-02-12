Nintendo Switch Free SNES & NES Games For February Announced

It is a new month and that means more free games for those the Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. There will be four in total.

SNES games that will be offered for free this month will include the Pop’n TwinBee and the 16-bit Smash Tennis. As for the NES games, we will see the Eliminator Boat Duel and Shadow of the Ninja.

Both games will be added on the 19th of February at the Switch US eShop. With this, there will be a total of 52NES and 26 SNES games, a combined of 78 free games for the subscribers.

Besides announcing the new free games for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo also announced the new Pokemon Home subscription service which will be available on Switch, Android and iOS.

What do you think of this month’s free games?