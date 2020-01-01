Nio EC6 Crossover Coupe Range Numbers Announced!

Nio took the stage in Shenzhen, China where they showed off their new EC6 Crossover coupe model.

According to Nio, the vehicle is made to attract the younger buyers with its long hood, sloping roof design. It was also added that it will come with an all-glass roof.

The Nio EC6 Performance will be fitted with two electric motors that will be offering a combined output of 536hp allowing the vehicle to go from 0-62mph in 4.7 seconds. It was also added that it will have a range of 382miles with NEDC testing. The EPA should be lower but it is already pretty impressive.

More details will be revealed when Nio officially announces the Nio EC6 in July 2020.