Nissan 370Z Replacement Name & Engine Revealed

Fans of the Nissan 370Z have been waiting for Nissan to release a replacement and it looks like the wait might be over soon as Nissan announces the new 400Z model along with its engine details.

According to the latest report, the vehicle could come as the 400Z model and will come powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 engine. Nissan recently filed a trademark in Canada from a redesigned Z badge with a more retro design that reminds us of the original Z car.

There were speculations that it is not only the logo that will get the retro design change but the design will also be inspired by older Z models that include the 240Z and the 300ZX.

On the inside, we could also see some new digital instrument display along with some advanced driver assistance technology. Powering it will be an Infiniti powertrain.

What do you think of the changes so far?