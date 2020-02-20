Nissan GT-R50: First-Ever Production Model Heads To Geneva

Nissan and Italdesign have been talking about the Nissan GT-R50 for years now and finally, we will get to see the production model as new reports announced that we will be seeing it in Geneva.

Italdesign tweeted an image of the GT-R50 model with the caption “No need to explain”. We will be seeing the vehicle on the 3rd of March with deliveries expecting to start later this year.

There will only be 50 units available and up to this point, there are still a few numbers of reservations left. Nissan did say that customers will be able to specify their preferred color combinations, interior colors, and packages but we are not sure how bespoke the vehicle will be.

Powering it will be a 3.8 liter twin-turbo V6 engine that will be offering 710hp, a huge jump from the 600hp than the engine offered on the GT-R Nismo model.

More details will be revealed when we see it at the Geneva Motor Show.