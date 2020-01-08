Nissan New AWD EV Name Revealed!

Nissan also made an appearance at CES 2020 with a new EV model in tow. They have even revealed the name for the new EV at the event.

The vehicle that was shown off was a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive EV model that Nissan is calling the e-4ORCE, their first all-wheel-drive electric powertrain model.

The design so the vehicle will be based on the Ariya SUV concept. As for the engine, it will be sending powers to all four wheels which Nissan is saying would contribute to it having better handling and ride. The vehicle will also be fitted with Regenerative braking in the front and in the back for smoother braking.

The powertrain was shown with a Leaf body the last time and that time, the engine was said to offer 304hp and 501lb ft of torque. but we will have to wait and see if that is still the same here.