Oculus Quest: Get Your Heart Rate Up

Oculus Quest users will now have one more new app to explore that will help keep you fit and healthy while you stay at home.

Called Supernatural, the game will combine exercise and having fun. The game operates similarly to Beat Saber the VR game where players will have to use their body to play the game.

To top it off, they made sure to add a few interesting soundtracks to the game to keep you motivated. The game comes with tracks like Good as Hell by Lizzo, Dua Lipa’s New Rules, and Macklemore’s Can’t Hold Us. More music will be added in the future.

The game is now available for Oculus Quest on a subscription basis but with the Oculus Quest being so hard to get a hold off now, a lot of people might not even get the chance to try it out.