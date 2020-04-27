Older Porsche Ditches Radio For Apple CarPlay

Vintage Porsche might be fun to drive in but since most models are fitted with older tech, it can feel a little dated on the inside but owners can now have their vintage Porsches fitted with a modern audio system.

The modern audio system will include a touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, USB connection, navigation from Porsche Classic Communications Management (PCCM).

With the update, the vehicles will now have USB connectivity and Apple CarPlay which will bring Siri along as well. The design was made to look vintage so it won’t feel out of place.

The second PCCM option will replace the double-DIN units that can be used to replace the system on the 996-generation 911 and in the 986-series Boxster and Cayman. This will come with a 7inch touchscreen and add Android Auto to the vehicle.

No price has been announced yet.