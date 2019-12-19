Outer Worlds To Get New Story DLC Next Year

If you do take your time to explore, there are many side quests that you can perform in the game but if you are looking for more, the good news is that more is coming next year.

According to obsidian, there will be a new story DLC coming our way next year but that is all that they are willing to reveal right now. They did say more information will be revealed soon.

While they did not say if the DLC will be offered to all platforms, most people assume that it will be available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, maybe even Nintendo Switch but maybe not all at the same time?

The Outer Worlds have received some pretty positive feedback from the fans and was even nominated for four awards at The Game Awards this year.