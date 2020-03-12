Overwatch League: Matches Canceled Due To Covid-19

A few events are being canceled all over the world due to Covid-19 and now, Activision Blizzard has decided that they will also be canceling some Overwatch League in March and April.

According to the company, the matches will return but it is safe and feasible to do so and that they plan to stick as close to the schedule as possible. So far, only the March and April matches have been affected but we might see more changes made in the future.

Another major gaming event that has been canceled this year is E3 2020. The organizers did say that although the event itself will be canceled, there will still be an online experience event.

The organizers are also asking gaming fans to look forward to E3 2021 which will be happening in June.