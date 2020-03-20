Overwatch New Hero Will Be Final Hero For Game

Blizzard has just announced the new hero for Overwatch called Echo but it looks like this will be the last hero fans will be getting for Overwatch.

It was announced that this will be the last hero for Overwatch and fans will have to wait until Overwatch 2 arrives before they will start getting more new heroes for the game. According to Jeff Kaplan, the director of the game, Echo will be the last hero for standard Overwatch.

Blizzard did promise the last time that any hero that we wee in Overwatch 2 in the future will also be added to the standard Overwatch game so fans can expect more heroes to come but that is when the sequel launches.

Overwatch 2 currently does not have a release date yet but we know that it will be released on Xbox One, PS4, PC and Switch. No word on whether it will be released on the next-gen console as well.