Path Of Exile 2 Won’t Be Developed Enough For Another Event

The developer of Path of Exile surprises us all when they decided to organize a special ExileCon event this year where they made a few announcements including Path of Exile 2.

Naturally, it was expected that there would be a similar event this year with more Path of Exile 2 announcement to be made but according to the developer, they have not decided if there is going to be an ExileCon next year or not.

It was added that the decision to have the ExileCon or not will depend on how much they will have to show off the game. They also talked about how Diablo IV is not going to threaten them and that they are going to focus on making a great action RPG game for their fans.

Hopefully, we will get to learn more about the game soon.