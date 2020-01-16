Path Of Exile Not Slowing Down Despite Upcoming Sequel

It was announced last year that there will be a new Path of Exile 2 game coming our way. With that announced, most people would assume that things will start slowing down on the side of the Path of Exile game as the developer focus on the new game but that is not what is happening here.

The developer has just announced that they already have four expansions planned for Path of Exile for 2020 with the first one possibly coming out in late February.

Other than the 3.10.1 update that will be happening this year, the developer is also working on the 4.0.0 update which will bring some new content to the game around the mid of this year by E3. With all this on the table, fans won’t be too occupied about waiting for the new game to arrive.

Of course, it is believed that the Path of Exile 2 will still come with the campaign of the main game so it made sense that the developer would want to keep working on it.