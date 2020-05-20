PES 2020 Free New DLC Drops Next Month

PES 2020 will finally be getting some of its delayed content soon. The next DLC will come with a few new features including new teams.

The UEFA 2020 tournament DLC was supposed to be released in April but because of the COVID 19 pandemic, the game was delayed but luckily, only for a few months as it was announced that the game will be arriving next month.

The DLC update will be free and is available for anyone that owns the game. Fans can expect to see the update arrive on the 4th of June as part of the Data Pack 7.0 for PS4, Xbox One, and Steam.

With the update, all 55 UEFA national teams, squad rosters, and existing kits will be available. The UEFA 2002 tournament will be added. The Grup Stage match ball will also come with the update.

However, the UEFA Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament will not be released which makes sense.