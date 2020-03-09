Peugeot 108 Heading Down The EV Path

City cars seem to be becoming a thing of the past now but it looks like Peugeot has figured out a way to keep it in their line up and that is to offer it with an electric powertrain.

According to AutoExpress, Peugeot will be working on the Peugeot 108 with an EV powertrain. It is believed that the vehicle will be offered with the same platform and powertrain that could be carried over from the Fiat 500 Electric model that was just revealed not too long ago but nothing has been confirmed yet.

The Fiat 500 was fitted with a 42kWh lithium-ion battery pack that will be offering about 117hp electric motor. The vehicle has a 199miles range and will be able to go from 0-62mpg in 9 seconds with a top speed of 93mph.

Hopefully, we will be getting a little more detail on the EV Peugeot 108 now that Peugeot has decided that they want to make it happen.