Peugeot 308 R Will Be Peugeot’s Answer to Volkswagen

The Peugeot 308 was given a refresh years ago which means it is about time the vehicle gets a new-gen model soon and new reports are now suggesting that the new model could be coming next year or early 2022.

According to Autocar, the vehicle will be getting some major change including getting an updated version of the EMP2 platform from PSA which is what the current-gen model is riding on now. The standard version will also be getting some electrification but on top of that, there could also be a hybrid performance version of the vehicle coming soon.

The top of the range model will come fitted with a 1.6-liter turbo gas engine that will be paired with two electric motors that are said to deliver 300hp when it arrives.

If this does arrive, the Peugeot 308 R will be coming in to compete with models like the Volkswagen Golf R.