Peugeot e-Traveller: New Eight Seat EV MPV Arrives

Peugeot has finally launched its new all-electric version of the Traveller van-based MPV. Seeing as eight seaters EVs are not that common, it is nice to see Peugeot offering up another option.

The new e-Traveler will be fitted with the same front-mounted electric motor that will be offering about 134bhp and 192lb ft of torque. This will allow the vehicles to go from 0-62mph in 13.1 seconds with a top speed of 80mph.

With the 50kWh battery pack, the vehicle will be able to offer up to 143miels of range. Customers can choose to get the long or short wheelbase version.

Other changes that we will be seeing on the e-Traveler will include an updated grille, new badge, and more. On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with new instruments, a touchscreen and a head-up display. Other details like the price will be announced later this year.