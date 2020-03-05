Peugeot Takes Down Tesla Model 3 In Europe

The winner for the 2020 European Car Of The Year award has been announced. The ceremony was supposed to hold that the Geneva Motor Show but that is not happening now that the show has been canceled but we are still excited to know which model won.

The winner ended up being the Peugeot 208 which is offered in petrol, diesel and EV version. The vehicle managed to beat some popular models like the Tesla Model 3, Porsche Tacyan and Renault Clio.

This is not the first time Peugeot managed to nab the award with the last win being back in 2017 with the 3008.

On top of having a lot of powertrain options, the Peugeot 208 has also been praised for its good looking exterior design and innovative i-Cockpit interior.