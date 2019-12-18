Home Games • Phantasy Star Online 2 Beta: Sign Up Now

 - December 18, 2019

The Phantasy Star Online 2 sign up for the closed beta is now live so fans might want to head to the site to register but only if you own an Xbox One and lives in the US or Canada.

The closed beta will be hosted on the Xbox One. To register, you need to have an Xbox Inside Hub app that you can download from the Xbox One Store. Install the app and accept the terms of use. From here, choose Inside Content on the dashboard, go to Games and choose Phantasy Star Online 2 and sign up.

The closed beta is not live right now but fans will get a message on their Xbox Live when it does go live to be sure to watch out for that.

Phantasy Star Online 2 is set to be release on PC and Xbox One in NA soon while in Japan, the game is already released and is available on PS4, PC, PS Vita, and Nintendo Switch.

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
