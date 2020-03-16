Phantasy Star Online 2 Ragol Nostalgia Pack Released!

The Ragol Edition for Phantasy Star Online 2 has been announced. The pack will include some classic PSO outfits, accessories and Mag devices. Here is what we know right now.

The new pack will be released on the 17th of March as an open beta on the Xbox One. Those on the Xbox One X will be able to benefit from the 4K graphics and expanded UI display.

As for those in the west, well, the game’s 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Episode will be released soon. This will come with three years worth of expanded content, balancing and fixes. It is far from the 6th episode that the Japanese version is running on right now but at least we know it is coming and more will be arriving soon.

Hopefully, the game will also be arriving on other platforms as well as Phil Spencer from Microsoft indicate that the game will not Xbox exclusive.