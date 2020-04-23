Pininfarina Pura Vision SUV Has A Release Date

We will see one more luxury electric SUV coming into the market in 2020 as Pininfarina announces the release date for the Pura Vision SUV.

We were supposed to see the concept at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance set to be happening in August. The SUV will be far from being an off-roader with its wide and low-slung four-door, long bonnet, short overhangs, and raked windscreen.

With the design, they wanted to have it be a nice mix between the Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo. According to the chief design offer, the vehicle is very close to production.

The EV model will be powered by a 1000bhp powertrain that would only need 3 seconds to go from 0-62mph and will have a top speed of 186mph. The vehicle will also have an estimated range of 340miles. They plan to build 150 units of the vehicle and is set to arrive in 2022.