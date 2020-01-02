PlayStation 4 January Free Games Announced

The first free PS Plus games for 2020 has been announced. Here is what PS4 players with a PlayStation Plus Subscription will get this time around.

This month, we will get to see Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator being offered for free. The games will be added on the 6th of January and will remain there until the 3rd of February.

Uncharted did get pretty positive reviews and feedback from the fans while Goat Simulator will be suitable for those looking to have some fun and laugh without taking the game too seriously as it is a weird and goofy game.

Of course, you still have a few more days to claim the December games including Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross as those will only be taken out after the 6th of January.