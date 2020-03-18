PlayStation 5: More Details To Drop This Week!

We will be learning more about the PlayStation 5 this week as Sony announces the livestream event for the console which will be happening on Wednesday this week.

The livestream event will be presented by Mark Cerny, the lead system architect of PS5. It was added that the information announced here was supposed to be announced for GDC but since the event has now been canceled, we will be hearing it about it though the livestream.

This came soon after Microsoft has released more details for their Xbox Series X including the final specs for the console. They also showed off their new Series X controllers and talked about their expandable SSD storage.

Sony have been very secretive about what their PlayStation 5 console will have to offer but it will be nice to finally be able to learn more about the upcoming console which is said to be released at the end of this year.