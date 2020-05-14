PlayStation 5 Will Not Be Affected By Pandemic

With everything that is going on right now, we are seeing a lot of plans getting pushed back but it looks like the Sony PlayStation 5 will still be on schedule according to Sony.

It was explained that the hardware and software plans for the PlayStation 5 will not be affected by the pandemic. It was added that although there was an impact to the production of PS4 hardware they are confident that their PS5 will still be able to launch in the Holiday of 2020.

Of course, this is based on what is happening at this moment and depending on how things go from here, Sony might need to adjust their plans in the future.

Sony’s latest report that they sold about 110million PS4 consoles while Digital sales continue to rise year after year.