Pokemon Go: Abra Community Day For Match Will Not Be Happening

Niantics announced the community day for this month not too long ago. This month, the game will focus on Abra but it looks like players will have to wait a little longer to catch their shiny Abra as the developer announced that the community day event has been canceled.

With the Covid-19 virus being such a huge concern right now, the developer announces that they are postponing the Abra community day event which makes sense as it would not be good for players to go out catching Pokemons when they are advised to stay home.

Instead of the community day, the app will be getting a new update that will make some changes to the app including reducing the incubation time of Eggs and Incense bundles. Niantics is hoping that they can encourage people to play the game without having to move around too much.

More updates will be coming in the future so stay tuned.